You’ll Never Guess What the Next KIND Bar Flavor Might Be

Calling all health bar junkies.

Do you suffer from RPS? Restless palate syndrome? If you’re constantly itching for the next food trend to arrive and drawn to food combos that are more out of this world than plain vanilla, then you’re going to love this new initiative from KIND. The makers of the tasty bars have concocted four unique, not-yet-released flavors and through their Raise the Bar contest, they’re empowering you, their customers, to decide on which one will possibly go next into production (depending on interest). Choose from Sangria, Sesame Seaweed Wasabi, Pistachio Cardamom Fig and Sweet Pretzel Crunch, and though you may not see the winner in stores, you will receive a complimentary bar come late summer just for participating. Just make sure you cast your vote by May 31.

Oh, and if you’re wondering what these bars actually taste like, let us shed some light:

Sangria

There’s no alcohol included in the making of this bar, but taking a bite, you still get that nostril-flaring reaction you get when you’re actually drinking a glass of wine. This quickly dissipates and then you’re left with the crunchy, fruity goodness of almonds, cashews, citrus peels, cherries, pomegranates, and apples.

Sesame Seaweed Wasabi

As someone who grew up eating dried seaweed on a regular basis, this tastes like my childhood. Chunks of the unexpected, nutrient-dense plant actually adds a slight crispy factor to the bar which is also packed with black sesame seeds, wasabi powder, horseradish powder, almonds, cashews, and peanuts. And the wasabi does not overwhelm on this one.

Pistachio Cardamom Fig

The cardamom is quite strong, making it seem as if you’re eating something exotic. It’s backed by pistachios, figs, and a bit of Madagascar vanilla to balance the spice.

Sweet Pretzel Crunch

The sweetest of the bunch, these almond and cashew bars are coated with sweet caramel and sprinkled with sea salt to bring out all the flavors. It tastes most like a candy bar of the bunch, which is fine by us, and it’s gluten-free.