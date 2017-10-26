Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian Pay an Emotional Visit to Planned Parenthood

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian are educating themselves on Planned Parenthood, and what they found was "eye-opening."

In a promo for Sunday's episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the sisters visit a local clinic to learn more about the beleaguered organization. There, the reality stars find out about the numerous important services Planned Parenthood provides. "The perception of Planned Parenthood is that it's like this abortion clinic. That's nothing like what it's like," Kim says to the camera in the clip. "Hearing that firsthand really made it real for me."

"Hearing the stories, for sure, was eye-opening," Kourtney adds.

In the preview for the episode, which was filmed back in May, the sisters meet with a woman named Kelly, who shares her experience of how Planned Parenthood helped her and her boyfriend after learning they had HIV. "Planned Parenthood, they were compassionate and understanding and they told me 'your life isn't over, this is manageable, you can live a normal life with this.'" Kelly recalls. "Planned Parenthood basically kept me alive."

My sisters and I visited Planned Parenthood recently and learned that the House of Representatives forced through a bill that strips health care coverage from millions of people and raises health care costs, including Planned Parenthood patients. They are such an amazing place that provides so much to so many!

"I'm a big fan of Planned Parenthood now," Khloé says in the emotional clip. "Meeting all the girls and hearing their stories and seeing how many women have been helped by some of the services they have to offer—I think people need to be more educated before they form opinions, and that's what I'm grateful that I had the opportunity to do today."

Watch the preview above and catch the full episode this Sunday on E!.