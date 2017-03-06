This Is How Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian Road Trip

Spoiler alert: the Kardashians are not your average road trippers.

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian took a drive to Palm Springs, Calif., over the weekend, but they didn't just load up into any old vehicle—the trio traveled in style, hitting the streets in a stunning red vintage Chevrolet Bel Air convertible.

The famous sisters left their homes in Los Angeles behind for a desert getaway, and stopped for several stylish photo opps along the way. Not only did the ladies pose in front of the flashy vehicle, but they also paused for a picture in front of one of the enormous Cabazon Dinosaurs statues. Kourtney shared a snap of them jumping in the air next to the famous tyrannosaurus rex, which she captioned: "Sunday Funday!" Khloé also shared the same snap, and wrote: "Road Trip!!!!"

Palm Springs 🌴 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:21pm PST

Sunday Funday! A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 5, 2017 at 11:49am PST

And while the youngest of the siblings started out behind the wheel, the oldest eventually took over driving duties in the fiery beauty.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 5, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Sunday funday, indeed.