Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Dressed Up as Madonna and Michael Jackson

Camryn Rabideau
Oct 29, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

This is actually amazing. Kourtney and Kim Kardashian decided to partner up for their latest Halloween costume, and they totally slayed the look!

What iconic duo did the Kardashian sisters portray? Madonna and Michael Jackson! The reality TV stars got their inspiration from a picture of the twosome at the 1991 Academy Awards, where Madonna wore an ultra-glamorous look including a low-cut silver gown and white fur shawl. Kim recreated Madonna's look perfectly, right down to the glittering diamond necklace and old-fashioned blonde curls.

However, we have to say that Kourtney stole the show, rocking wet curly hair, tight leather pants, black gloves, and a white suit jacket as she channeled her inner pop star.

Kim showed off their couple's costume on Snapchat, including the original photos of Madonna and Jackson:

Kim & Kourtney. Madonna & Michael Jackson 🎃🎃 #kimkardashian #halloween @kimkardashian @fashionistaarabia

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Loading Halloween 3rd look. Madonna. #kimkardashian #halloween #madonna @kimkardashian

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

The two women also posed with their friend Larsa Pippen, who dressed up as Miss Columbia for the Halloween outing.

Happy Halloween!!

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

Earlier in the night, Kim showed off yet another Halloween costume—her third of the year! She wore a bedazzled bikini top, leather pants, and a sparkling choker as she recreated singer Aaliyah's look in the "Try Again" video.

Today Kim is Aaliyah in Try Again video. 🎃🎃 #kimkardashian #halloween #aaliyah

A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on

Say what you want about them, but you can't deny the Kardashians go all-out for Halloween.

