Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Continue Their Casual Style Streak at Disneyland with Their Kids

John Stamos isn’t the only celeb who’s been spotted at Disney this week. Reality star Kim Kardashian West and her big sister Kourtney Kardashian took their kids to Disneyland on Tuesday for a “magical day.”

Kim, who wore an oversize T-shirt and dark sunnies, brought her 4-year-old daughter North, who looked adorable in a print dress and black lace Minnie Mouse ears. Kourtney also went casual in a white tee, gray shorts, and sneakers, and brought along 5-year-old daughter Penelope and 2-year-old son Reign.

kimkardashian/Instagram

The stars were joined by their good friend Larsa Pippen and her daughter Sophia, who posed with North in this sweet photo from Kim’s Instagram story.

kimkardashian/Instagram

"Thank you @disneyland for a magical day,” Kardashian West captioned a photo of the park’s entrance.

kimkardashian/Instagram

The stars just got back from Utah, where Kim rang in her 37th birthday in a bikini during a “super low-key celebration.”

Happy birthday, Kim!