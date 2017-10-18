Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Wear the Most Outrageous Outfits to Go Christmas Tree Shopping in October

The Kardashian family continues to celebrate Christmas way early to film their annual holiday special, including going ice-skating in 95-degree heat, and now the sisters have stepped out to do another Christmas tradition in October: tree shopping!

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted shopping for a Christmas tree in Westlake Village, Calif., on Tuesday for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The siblings were apparently tasked with finding the biggest tree possible, and while their adventure was certainly festive, they chose more seasonally appropriate attire for the big day.

BACKGRID

Kim showed off her famous curves in a navy Calabasas T-shirt and skin-tight leather pants and pulled the look together with tan booties. Her big sister, Kourtney, showed even more skin in a black bustier and ultra-mini wrap skirt ($250; neimanmarcus.com), polishing off her outfit with a check jacket and leather boots. Both sisters wore their long, straight locks down their backs, and Kourt accessorized even further with a micro purse and black sunnies.

The sisters walked arm in arm as they surveyed their pickings.

We just have one question: Where exactly can you find a Christmas tree farm in L.A. in October?