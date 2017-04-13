Cher Was the Third Kardashian Sister at the Promise Premiere

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian are stepping out for a cause near and dear to them.

On Wednesday night, the reality TV duo made an stylish and united appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of the historical drama The Promise, which tells the story of three people in a love triangle circa 1914, just prior to the start of Armenian Genocide.

The sisters, who are in part of Armenian descent, showed their support for the film's message by posing on the red carpet alongside musical icon Cher, whose late father was Armenian.

Kim opted to show off her famous curves in a gold figure-hugging, floor-length vintage Versace dress with a high turtleneck and an asymmetrical sleeve design. And while the eldest Kardashian made a sleek entrance in a tailored black pantsuit with a plunging neckline and tousled waves, the "Believe" hitmaker went for a more eclectic all-black ensemble, pairing a sequined beanie and embroidered leather jacket with wide-leg black trousers.

"We are so proud of this film," Kim told reporters on the red carpet at the premiere. "We learned so much when we journeyed to Armenia and learned about what happened to our family."

Kourtney added, "We heard about it growing up our entire lives too."

Kim continued, "We’re so honored to be here. This message and this story is so important to tell. We just want to really keep the promise alive and keep the whole story alive. Like Kourtney said, we grew up knowing this story and hearing so much about it. So we’re excited to see it come to life on film."

The Kardashians have been vocal about raising awareness for the Armenian genocide in the past and documented their family's 2015 trip to Armenia and their visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial on their reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

And on Wednesday after the screening, Kim took to Twitter to urge fans to go see the film.

"So proud of the movie #ThePromise. Everyone please go see it and finally hear the story of the Armenian people," the mom-of-two tweeted.

The Promise hits theaters April 21 and all proceeds made from the movie will go to nonprofits and organizations that educate people and help spread awareness about Armenian culture and history.

—With reporting by Brianna King