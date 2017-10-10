Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Go Baby Shopping in Short Shorts

With not one but three babies on the way in the Kar-Jenner clan, the family certainly has a lot to shop for, and two sisters are getting a head start. Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian were spotted at Buy Buy Baby in Calabasis, Calif., yesterday in coordinating short shorts.

Kim pulled her newly platinum blonde hair into a high ponytail, Ariana Grande-style, and threw on a tree-print top and gray shorts. She showed off a pair of lace-up stiletto booties as she walked out of the store.

Big sister Kourtney’s look seemed more on-brand for a Kar-Jenner, as she paired an off-the-shoulder black Milly top with dramatic oversize sleeves and a pair of tiny cutoff denim shorts. Kardashian polished off her look with a sleek topknot, black sunglasses, and clear Marskinryyppy heels monogrammed with her nickname, “Kourt.”

While we don’t know what exactly they were shopping for, we can take some guesses: Kim is expecting her third child via surrogate next year, while their sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both pregnant for the first time.

Plus, Kim and Kourt have some young ones at home themselves: Kim’s youngest, Saint, will be 2 in December, while Kourtney’s third-born, Reign, will turn 3 around the same time.

We can’t wait to meet all of the family’s new additions.