Kim Kardashian West's New Fashion App Will Change How You Shop

Shopping your favorite celebrity looks just got a whole lot easier thanks to Kim Kardashian West.

ScreenShop, the reality star's latest endeavor, is an app that converts any screenshot on your phone into a handheld fashion store. Yes, really. All you have to do is take a screenshot of a look you love on Instagram to find similar, shopable items at prices you can afford.

According to Buzzfeed, ScreenShop has partnered with names like ASOS, TopShop, Boohoo.com, Kanye West's Yeezy, Forever 21, and Saks Fifth Avenue to populate its enormous database of 10 million products, from roughly 460 brands.

"We spent well over a year getting this all together and ready to be what it is today, which is something I've never seen before," Kardashian West, who was an advisor on the app, told BuzzFeed. "I've never seen an app where you can screenshot something and within seconds bring up a whole digital fashion store to be able to pick out from all range prices and sizes of similar things to what you're wearing."

I love how @screenshopit lets you find the exact designer looks you see people wearing online, plus suggests similar items at all price points! #ScreenShop_Ambassador https://t.co/TXZ23agVoT pic.twitter.com/nA8JBDVbU5 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 7, 2017

ScreenShop is available for free in the App Store now. For more information, visit screenshopit.com.