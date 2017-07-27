Kim Kardashian West’s New Favorite Trend Is Wearing a Bra as a Shirt

If three times makes a trend, then Kim Kardashian West is officially pushing for white bras worn as shirts to take over Hollywood. The reality star has spearheaded many a fashion craze during her years in the spotlight, but this latest one might just be the boldest.

Kardashian West stepped out once again for lunch in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a white bra disguised as a crop top (we see you, Kim K). She covered up slightly with a pair of high-waist gray cropped leggings (shop a similar pair here), an oversize olive bomber jacket, and her favorite pair of clear Yeezy heels while out and about in Cali.

In true Kardashian fashion, the mom of two wore her ultra-long extensions down in loose waves and completed her look with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The reality star’s takeover of the trend seems to be traced back to the opening of Balmain’s Los Angeles boutique last week, which Kardashian West celebrated in a plunging bra top and see-through maxi. On Tuesday, the celeb stepped out for lunch once again in a tiny crop top and cropped sweatpants, flaunting her toned midriff.

