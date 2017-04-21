Kim Kardashian West, Patron Saint of Kimojis, Unleashes New Merch

This just in: Kim Kardashian West may be on her way to going full Kanye.

Kardashian West’s Kimoji store just launched its latest round of merch. The newest products include an “Ass Tray” with (what else?!) Kim’s butt Kimoji printed on the base, rolling papers featuring Kim’s crying face emoji, T-shirts reading “never not high,” and a variety of other 4/20 themed items. The most noteworthy, however, veers away from the NSFW theme: a “Kim Candle.”

Before your imagination runs wild, I’ll explain. The “Kim Candle” is a tall prayer candle depicting the reality star as a saint. Yes, really.

Unsurprisingly, the Internet had some thoughts …

https://twitter.com/eclypra/status/855144314682437632 @KimKardashian That is the most disrespectful thing i've ever seen. — eclypra (@eclypra) April 20, 2017

But, as always, Kim didn’t let her haters have the last word. The E! star stepped out in L.A. on Thursday wearing a mesh minidress with a bedazzled portrait of the Virgin Mary positioned in the center of her chest. You can’t make this stuff up.

If Kanye can call himself a god, it only makes logical sense that Kim takes up a biblical title of her own.