Kim Kardashian West’s Body Defies Gravity in a Vintage Dior Bikini

Kim Kardashian West is out to break the Internet once again. The 36-year-old reality star pulled out a vintage Dior bikini for a vacation in Mexico in honor of Kourtney Kardashian’s 38th birthday, and her body defies gravity in the tiny two-piece.

Kardashian West showed off her incredible post-baby weight loss in the vintage print bikini with a red, yellow, and green-striped band around the waist. She paired the skimpy two-piece with large gold hoop earrings, multiple chain necklaces, and futuristic reflective sunglasses.

The mom-of-two Tweeted just last week that she had dropped another six pounds ahead of the Met Gala, and her figure definitely shows it. The mom-of-two basically looks like a real-life Kimoji in these jaw-dropping pics.

Also on the beach were older sister Kourt and several of their close friends, including Brittany Gastineau, Malika Haqq, Larsa Pippin, and Kim’s assistant Stephanie Shepherd. The girl squad posed for group photos in the waves while celebrating Kourtney’s big day.

The Kar-Jenner clan seems to just keep getting better with age.