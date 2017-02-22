See Kim Kardashian West in a Full-On Missy Elliott Sweatsuit to Lose 7 Pounds

It's no secret that Kim Kardashian West will go to great lengths to get back to her pre-baby body. Most recently, she shed more than 60 pounds after giving birth to her son, Saint, back in 2016. And she looks better than ever.

On Tuesday morning, Kardashian West took to Snapchat to show off her latest trick for losing those last few pounds of baby weight: a full trash bag sweatsuit, à la Missy Elliott. "Don [Kim's trainer] just called me Missy Elliott. Look it, I’m wearing a full sweat suit ’cause I gotta lose this extra, like, seven pounds,” she said in the short video, showing off what her younger sister Khloé calls a sauna suit.

At the height of her weight loss, Kim was known to drink up to 64 ounces of water a day, training herself to adapt to a low-carb diet, paired with some seriously intense, 6 a.m. workouts, and even skipping her family's Fourth of July festivities last year to avoid any temptations.

Kardashian West loves to take to Snapchat to document her intense workouts, usually hitting the (private) gym with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé, both of whom have gone through their own weight loss transformation this past year. Khloé has maintained her 40-pound weight loss and even created a TV show around her fitness regime—Revenge Body—and Kourtney has always been a proponent of keeping up a healthy diet, avoiding sugar and gluten to maintain her svelte figure.