Kim Kardashian Is Never Not Ready for a Topless Photoshoot

What do you look like when you roll out of bed? Are you wearing silky long-sleeve pajamas? Or draped in a blanket from your childhood? Do you immediately rush to the bathroom to apply that first layer of makeup after getting some shuteye?

For Kim Kardashian West, the early morning hours are met with nothing but confidence and, yes, a professional photographer. You mean you also don’t have a documentarian waiting for you to wake up?

On Friday, the reality TV star and beauty mogul took to both Twitter and Instagram to share a nearly naked photo of herself in bed. In the snap, she's wearing nothing but high-waist white briefs as she strikes a pose on a mattress:

Rise & Grind A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 5, 2018 at 7:55am PST

She gave the photo a simple caption: “Rise & Grind.” And it was taken, based on the tag, by Eli Russell Linnetz, a 20-something-year-old director who’s previously collaborated with Kanye West for music videos like “Famous” and “Fade.” He also shot all of the photos from the Kardashians’ 25 Days of Christmas portfolio.

DAY 25 MERRY XMAS 🌲 A post shared by @ elirusselllinnetz on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

So what would we ask Linnetz if we could? “How is Kylie going to announce her pregnancy?”