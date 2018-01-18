Kim Kardashian West Reveals the Truth About Her Surrogacy Experience

Kim Kardashian West is revealing all about the road to welcoming baby No. 3. In a new post on her app and website, the reality star tells “the truth” about her pregnancy decision, and it answers a lot of questions about her new baby girl.

“I have always been really honest about my struggles with pregnancy. Preeclampsia and placenta accreta are high-risk conditions, so when I wanted to have a third baby, doctors said that it wasn’t safe for my—or the baby’s—health to carry on my own,” she wrote.

“After exploring many options, Kanye and I decided to use a gestational carrier. Although I have used the term surrogate in the past, a gestational carrier is actually the technical term for a woman who carries a baby that she has no biological relationship to. A traditional surrogate donates her egg, is artificially inseminated with the father's sperm and then carries the baby to term," she continued.

"Since we implanted my fertilized egg in our gestational carrier, our baby is biologically mine and Kanye’s," Kardashian West confirmed.

The mom of three also addressed how she found her surrogate, and whether it was someone she knew. “You can either choose someone that you know or you can go through an agency, like Kanye and I did,” she said, putting the rumors to rest once and for all that her little sister Kylie Jenner was her surrogate.

The reality star has talked about how using a surrogate was a very different experience than carrying North and Saint, and not necessarily an easier one. “People assume it’s better because you don’t have to deal with the physical changes, pain or complications with delivery, but for me it was so hard to not carry my own child, especially after I carried North and Saint,” she wrote.

“It’s not for everyone, but I absolutely love my gestational carrier and this was the best experience I've ever had. Our gestational carrier gave us the greatest gift one could give. The connection with our baby came instantly and it's as if she was with us the whole time. Having a gestational carrier was so special for us and she made our dreams of expanding our family come true. We are so excited to finally welcome home our baby girl.”