Kim Kardashian West Says Using a Surrogate Is “So Much Harder” Than Being Pregnant

Kim Kardashian West is getting candid about surrogacy. The reality star, who gave birth to 4-year-old daughter North and 23-month-old son Saint, opened up about how she finds using a surrogate to be more difficult than carrying her own child.

"You know, it is really different," Kardashian West told Entertainment Tonight. "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control.”

“You know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”

Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West decided to use a surrogate after she suffered complications during her first two pregnancies, having both preeclampsia and placenta accreta.

"I hated being pregnant and I never thought I'd ever ... I thought this was going to be so easy, but you know, even in how much I hated it, if I could do it myself I would have preferred that," she told ET.

"I think it is definitely a different experience and I am blessed that I am able to do this, and technology is the way that it is that we can do this," she said. "But it is still a process that you need to digest. Even the fact that it is happening—and you do forget sometimes—because I think when you are pregnant, by the time you have the baby, you are so prepared and so ready, and now I am just like, 'Oh my God I am going to freak out because I'm not ready and I'm not prepared,' but it'll just all come into place."

Her kids North and Saint sometimes forget they’ll soon have a younger sibling too. "They are excited," she said. "I mean, I don't know if they don't feel it as much because they don't see my big belly and probably hear me complaining every two seconds. But, we do talk about it a lot, so I think they are really excited. I think my son, I don't know how he is going to react because he doesn't get it yet, but my daughter is really excited."

We can’t wait to meet their newest addition.