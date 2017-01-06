Kim Kardashian West Speaks Out for the First Time About Terrifying Paris Robbery

Months after her terrifying ordeal in Paris, Kim Kardashian West is ready to speak publicly about the robbery. The reality star, who took a leave of absence from social media after the incident, recently returned to the public eye. In the new promo for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she breaks her silence and speaks about Paris for the first time.

"They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out," a tearful Kardashian West remembers thinking during the attack. "It makes so upset to think about it," she tells her family.

Being held at gunpoint isn't even the only scary event to happen to the reality star last year. Her husband, Kanye West, was admitted to UCLA Medical Center in November and treated for sleep deprivation and exhaustion. Kardashian West was in New York at the time of the hospitalization, preparing to make her first public appearance in weeks, when she got the call and promptly flew back home.

"Don't scare me, please. What's going on?" she says over the phone. "I think he really needs me and I have to get home."

"We're so close. We feel each other's pain. We love spending time with one another. Every laugh is louder. Every shock has impact," the sisters say in the clip.

Watch the trailer above and mark your calendars for Keeping Up with the Kardashian's return in March 2017.