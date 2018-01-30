The Best Skincare Routine for Your Age, According to Kim Kardashian West

It's a well-known fact that Kim Kardashian West is skincare obsessive. The star regularly documents what products she's using and loving on her social media channels, along with what procedures she gets done when she visits her dermatologist's office.

Between dying to try Guerlain anti-aging cream that costs as much as your monthly rent and vampire facials, it's not surprising that the star has picked up a few tips along the way. She's even dedicated a post on her app to suggestions on what your routine should include based on your age.

If you're in your 20s, West says that, "Your 20s should be all about preventing signs of aging and treating the occasional acne flare up. Keep things simple."

Besides cleansing and moisturizing twice a day, she suggests exfoliating once a week. "You can use a physical exfoliator, like a facial scrub, or a chemical exfoliator, like a glycolic peel that helps resurface skin’s texture and prevent acne," she says. Her favorites are Ole Henrikson's Transforming Walnut Scrub ($28; sephora.com) and Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Exfoliating Facial Pads ($13; ulta.com). As for cleanser, she like's Fresh's Soy Face Cleanser ($38; sephora.com). "It's also so important that you have sun protection to prevent signs of aging, so choose a daily moisturizer that has SPF in it," says West.

In your 30s? West recommends shifting your focus to preventing visible signs of aging.

"To combat wrinkles, you should begin using products that contain retinol," she says. "When using a retinoid, you must wear sunscreen every day. And, because the skin around the eyes is the thinnest and first to show signs of aging, it’s also important to introduce a moisturizing eye cream to your skin regimen."

If you're in the market for a retinoid and sunscreen duo, West likes Peter Thomas Roth's Professional 3% Retinoid Plus ($82; sephora.com) and Dr. Barbara Sturm's SPF-packed Sun Drops Serum ($145; neimanmarcus.com). As for eye cream, the star suggests Dermalogica's Intensive Eye Repair Cream ($58; dermstore.com).

Although she hasn't reached the decade yet, West also has some tips if you're in your 40s, too.

"To fight lines and wrinkles in your 40s, it's crucial to keep your skin hydrated," she says. "Since skin has begun to lose its elasticity, use a creamy cleanser that won’t strip away moisture." Start with her pick, Tata Harper's Regenerating Cleanser ($78; nordstrom.com). In addition to your retinol products, use a high SPF sunscreen and products that contain vitamin C to prevent against skin cancer and dark spots." Her favorites include Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare's Ferulic + Retinol Wrinkle Recovery Overnight Serum ($88; sephora.com) and SkinMedica's Lytera Skin Brightening Complex ($130; dermstore.com).