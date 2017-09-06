Kim Kardashian West Dyes Her Hair Silver for NYFW

Do blondes have more fun? That's what Kim Kardashian West is trying to find out. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star swapped her signature dark hair for platinum just in time for New York Fashion Week.

Hairstylist Chris Appleton, who was in charge of the drastic makeover, shared a photo of her brand new look on his Instagram account. "Guess who? Seeing if blondes have more fun! Silver white hair vibes! It's NYFW! Colour and cut #chrisappletonahair," he captioned the photo of the star, who poses with one of her makeup brushes from her line KKW beauty.

Not only does it appear that he brightened up her strands, but it also seems that he took her dark brows a few shades lighter, too. A full transformation just in time for the hectic week in N.Y.C.

This isn't the first time Kim has tried out blonde hair for fashion week. In 2015, the mogul dyed her hair platinum, and expressed that she loved the look. So it's no surprise she'd want to try it again!

Her fun new hair isn't the only big change happening for Kardashian West. Today, she and her husband Kanye West confirmed that they're expecting their third child via surrogate.