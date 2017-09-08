Kim Kardashian West Places a Sexy Spin on the LBD

As A-listers flocked to the highly-publicized launch of photography duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott's new book, which memorably features a NSFW photo of Kim Kardashian West climbing a tree in the nude, the reality star herself proudly flaunted her famed physique IRL, as she headed to the bash on Thursday night.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians mainstay, who has been making waves with her figure-flaunting New York Fashion Week sartorial choices, ensured all eyes were on her, pairing her slicked-back silver mane with a sizzling LBD that gave viewers an eyeful of her notorious curves and rock hard abs.

Gotham/GC Images

Featuring generous slashed cutouts on the midriff and right side, Kim's skimpy LBD left little to the imagination. The mom of two paired the skin-baring dress with the most delicate black sandals and a seriously sultry smoky eye for maximum impact.

Another day, another sexy style slay for the star.