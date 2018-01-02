Kim Kardashian Confirms Her 2-Year-Old Son Saint Was Hospitalized

Kim Kardashian West confirmed Tuesday morning that her 2-year-old son Saint West was recently hospitalized.

The youngest of the Kardashian-West brood spent three nights in the hospital in order to recover from pneumonia, but thankfully, he's back home and feeling better now.

kimkardashian/Twitter

"My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IVs and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging," Kim wrote under a black-and-white photo of herself with Saint.

"Pneumonia is so scary. I just want to thanks every nurse & doctor out there who works so hard around the clock. We are so grateful for you all! He’s home and all better. He’s so resilient I’m sure he will still say the ambulance ride was cool! My strong Saint ."

We're happy to hear that Saint is feeling better.