Kim Kardashian West Poses in Her Underwear; Reveals New Hairstyle

Does she ever wear pants?

Kim Kardashian West has been spending a lot of time in her underwear this week, and she's not afraid to let the world know! First, it was in the Kardashian family photos for Calvin Klein, where she and her sisters wore matching underwear sets for a cozy sister shoot.

On Thursday, she was at it again, sharing a nearly naked Instagram that basically broke the Internet. In the killer mirror selfie, the mother of three is wear a pair of glittering silver underwear—and nothing else.

The 37-year-old reality TV star kept her pantless week going on Friday when she shared a behind-the-scenes look at her latest photo shoot. In the Snapchat video, Kardashian is posing on a bed, wearing a white long-sleeve shirt and matching white thong. She has her hair in beaded braids and is using an old-fashioned phone as a prop as the music blasts in the background. You can see camera flashes going off as she films the short clip with her phone.

Consider our interest piqued! We can't wait to see the images from this oh-so-sexy shoot.

Will she keep the streak going? Knowing Kardashian, it's a definite possibility. She's certainly not afraid to show a little skin—or a lot!