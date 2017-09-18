Kim Kardashian Flashes Her Abs in a Plunging T-Shirt Crop Top

When Kim Kardashian West rocks sweatpants, she does not play it small.

Rather than go with a typical athleisure look with trainers, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took her casual stylings up a notch, pairing her light gray fitted sweatpants with a white crop top and off-white ankle boots tucked underneath.

As she made her way out of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians filming studio in Los Angeles Monday, the mom of two flipped her long platinum tresses and strutted through the parking lot as it were a catwalk.

This is just the latest time West, who is the quintessential queen of the crop top, has turned her sweats into a street style moment. Back in July, she showed off her toned midsection again as she headed to lunch in a loose, white plunging crop top and cropped, curve-hugging drawstring sweats. She completed the look with layered gold necklaces and a pair of clear Yeezy heels.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYy2ICRltUB/?taken-by=kimkardashian Vivienne Westwood A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 8, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

The only thing missing that go-round was her platinum hair, which she debuted earlier this month. Not missing: Her flair for slaying a street style moment.