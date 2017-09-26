Kim Kardashian Tailors Her Own Clothes to Fit North 

Kim Kardashian West is a busy lady. She's got a beauty line, her family's famed reality TV show, and, of course, her two kids North, 4, and Saint, 2, to parent with husband Kanye West.

With so much to juggle, a lesser mogul might be overwhelmed, but not Kardashian West. Her priorities are pretty straightforward, as she revealed during an interview with the New York Times Style Magazine Singapore for their cover story.

“My whole world is my kids, it’s all I care about ... from literally every last thing that they do to what they wear, to all their activities," she said.

"I love being their mom. I definitely don’t hang out with my friends as much just because I have to be with my kids.”

Kim Kardashian / Instagram

That involvement has gone beyond just spending time with them—it also includes designing clothes for kids their age. Kardashian started the online-only kids wear brand The Kids Supply, and her inspiration for it came from right at home.

“It’s been such a fun journey to figure out how our kids like to dress and how to make cool clothes for kids,” she told the magazine. “We’ve always been tailoring things and cutting things up, or taking dresses of mine and cutting them down to North’s size.”

Pretty cool if you ask us.