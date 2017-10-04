Kim Kardashian West Put a Totally New Spin on the Naked Dress

Kim Kardashian West is no stranger to the naked dress, having rocked barely there pieces from the red carpet to city streets, but when she stepped out on Tuesday, she provided a chic alternative to her classic look. The reality star showed off her curves in a nude-colored strapless dress with sheer detailing in an unexpected place—for her, at least.

Rather than use sheer panels at her chest or waist, the body-hugging design featured see-through material around her knees. The locale had the effect of making her legs appear extra long, though it certainly didn’t hurt that she paired the dress with strappy stiletto sandals that laced up her stems.

So where can you shop her nude look? Kardashian West’s vintage '90s Plein Sud dress is actually from an Etsy store! The mom of two found her throwback look at The Kit Vintage, and she’s even worn it once before—to dinner with husband Kanye West in September.

This isn’t the first time that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wowed us with a look from the shop. She’s also worn a Mark Wong Nark skirt and matching halter from The Kit Vintage last year.

Seems like Mrs. West has found her new go-to store.