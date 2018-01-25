Kim Kardashian Drops Her First Naked Mirror Selfie of the Year

Oops, Kim did it again.

Just 10 days after the birth of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child together, the reality star took to Instagram to post a very on-brand selfie.

The most recent addition to Mrs. Kardashian West’s oeuvre was taken in the mirror and features a nearly naked Kim, clad in just a glittering pair of underwear, her wrists covering her chest as she leans in to snap the selfie. Set in the bathroom, a toilet paper roll visible in the background, Kardashian shows off her phone case, which is aptly decorated with Kimojis.

📸 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:20am PST

This is hardly Kim’s first nude Instagram photo—it’s not even the first one this month—but it is her first nude mirror selfie since November. These days, the IG queen rarely posts her own photos, opting for a more polished aesthetic.

Kim and Kanye’s baby girl, Chicago West, was welcomed into the wildly famous family on Jan. 15 via gestational carrier. The 37-year-old shared the news in a statement released the following day.

No word on baby, but judging by this snap, mom seems to be back at it.