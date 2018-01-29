Kim Kardashian Just Posted Her Most Risqué Instagrams Yet

Kim Kardashian West is trying to break the Internet again. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians took to Instagram to share a series of NSFW photos from a shoot inspired by Bo Derek's memorable look from the 1979 comedy 10, and each one is sexier than the last.

It all started with a photo of Kim lying on the beach wearing a see-through white bikini top and bottoms with her hair in braids. "Straight from the polaroid @marcushyde," she captioned the first 'gram.

The braided hairstyle she wears is inspired by the Fulani women of East and West Africa, but in a Snapchat Kim incorrectly attributed the style to Derek, whose look from the film she was emulating. Since then, the KKW Beauty founder has come under fire for cultural appropriation, especially since in the next Instagram she posted she captioned the photo "BO WEST."

In that Instagram, Kim kneels on an unmade bed in a pair of thong underwear, which she wears with a long-sleeve Henley T-shirt that shows an impressive amount of cleavage.

The third photo she posted is by far the sexiest of the photos. Kim goes completely topless, baring her breasts while wearing just a fur coat and skimpy underwear. For the sake of Instagram, she blurred her nipple, but it's still very provocative. The reality star posted it without a caption, letting the sexy snap speak for itself.

If you thought she was done, you'd be mistaken. Kim followed up the topless photo with a picture of her posing in the shower in a wet T-shirt. Like the previous photo, her nipples are blurred, but the soaking wet top leaves very little to the imagination.

The final photo she shared is of her looking at some of the polaroids she'd taken during the shoot.

Leave it to Kim to make Monday a bit less dull.