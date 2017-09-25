Kim Kardashian West Feared She Had a Miscarriage While Pregnant with North

A decade after we first met and quickly became obsessed with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the five sisters sat down to share the intimate moments we didn't see on the show in anniversary special that will go down in history.

During Sunday's episode, momager Kris Jenner and daughters, Kourtney, Khloé, Kim, Kylie, and Kendall got candid with host Ryan Seacrest about some of their happiest and most trying times, including a miscarriage scare Kim had while carrying her daughter, North.

The reality star recalled becoming "hysterical" when she realized she was pregnant with her first child. "I was so scared, I was having so much pain. I mean, at one point I thought I had a miscarriage—I was pretty certain about it. I didn't know what was going on," the social media mogul recalled.

She continued: "I flew all the way home on Thanksgiving and the doctor told me, 'There's no heartbeat, you had a miscarriage. Let's get through it, come in after Thanksgiving dinner.'"

When the pain turned out to be a false alarm, the 36-year-old remembers thinking that it was "a sign."

"Then I went in that morning and he was like, 'There's a heartbeat, you didn't have a miscarriage!' and I was like, 'Oh my God, this is a sign,'" she said. "It was such an emotional Thanksgiving, and Kourtney was the only one that knew about it. Her and Kanye, because we were in Miami living together."

Now a mom of two and expecting a third child via surrogate, Kardashian West says with certainty that it was all worth every fear-inducing moment: "Obviously it was the best thing that's ever happened to me."