A Look at How Kim Kardashian West Does a "Low Key" Dinner in Dubai

Kim Kardashian West is making a convincing case that she's one step closer to taking back her title as the luxe reality star we know and love as she jet-setted into Dubai for her first official public appearance since she was traumatically robbed in Paris last October.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian star, who flew into the Middle Eastern hot spot to attend a master class from celeb makeup artist and BFF Mario Dedivanovic on Friday, gave us a glimpse of the old Kim K as she enjoyed a lavish dinner spread with her sister Kourtney's boyfriend Scott Disick Thursday evening.

"Low key dinner in Dubai," the 33-year-old Disick joked as he shared a photo of him and the mom-of-two communicating by cell phone as they sat on opposite ends of a long and extravagantly prepared dinner table.

Low key dinner in Dubai A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:27am PST

To illustrate just how far the pair were seated from each other, he shared another shot of the table spread from Kim's side, commenting, "Thank god for the family plan phone package or we couldn't talk over dinner."

Thank god for the family plan phone package or we couldn't talk over dinner A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:31am PST

If we needed further proof that Kardashian West is back to social media and here to stay after her long hiatus, the 36-year-old took to Snapchat to also share a shot from the extravagant dinner, videos of Scott getting a warm welcome by a scuba diver at the Atlantis resort, and footage from the master class. We'll be staying tuned for more snaps from her Dubai getaway.