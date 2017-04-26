Kim Kardashian's Body Looks Totally Sculpted in a Dazzling Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West proved once more they’re having the most glamorous beach vacation possible—aside from a few wild nights, of course.

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/856714648506122241

On Monday Kim and newly 38-year-old Kourt turned up on the beach in Punta Mita, Mexico, where they strolled across the sand Baywatch-style in matching sparkling silver bikinis.

The Kardashian sisters took the opportunity to show off their incredibly toned abs and perfect tans—Kourtney threw a cropped white tee over her bikini top, paired with a set of reflective silver shades, while Kim bared her bod in a tiny dazzling string bikini—no cover-up in sight.

What happens in Mexico doesn’t always stay there—the reality stars’ “girls' trip” keeps throwing us for loop after loop on social media. Kim’s bod has disrupted the Internet 34345 times this week, and her candid tweets haven’t seemed to spare a detail.

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/856716936624783360

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/856717701158391808

Honestly, we feel like we’re there, and we wouldn’t have it any other way—wouldn’t mind a proper invitation next time though.

