Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner Make a Racy Statement in Their Ocean's Eight Cameo

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner definitely had a look in mind when they stepped out together on Monday evening. While the stylish Kar-Jenner sisters are technically 15 years apart, the duo could have been twins as they made their cameos on the set of Ocean's Eight in New York City.

Sheer white lace was the name of the game as the pair made their way to film their scenes in the highly-anticipated film. Jenner went for a more elegant and demure version of the trend than her big sister, opting for a paneled floor-length Elie Saab gown featuring intricate lace designs, crochet, and a high yolk collar for her onscreen close-up.

The 21-year-old Victoria's Secret model, who kept her beauty look simple and flattering as she swept up her dark strands in a low bun and opted for nude makeup, kept the focus on her mile-long legs, which she teased through the sheer skirt of the delicate lace number.

Meanwhile, big sister Kim embraced the risk-taking, risqué fashion sense we've come to expect from the boundary-pushing star. The 36-year-old also opted for a sheer white mesh and lace gown over a nude bodysuit, which left little to the imagination with a few strategically placed lace detailing over her chest and on the sides of her legs.

The reality star brought her trademark pin-straight raven locks and contour to the occasion, and topped off her skin-baring look with a matching furry white bomber jacket and nude platform heels.

The stylish Kar-Jenner sisters are rumored to be appearing in the 2018 film's Met Gala scene along with little sister Kylie Jenner, and judging from these simultaneously ethereal and daring ensembles, they definitely known how to dress the part!