Kim Kardashian West Shuts Down Breakup Rumors with New Instagram
January 11, 2017 @ 10:15 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

One day after sharing a series of heart-melting candid North and Saint 'grams, Kim Kardashian West is offering fans an intimate snapshot into her life with husband Kanye West and putting an end to those split rumors once and for all.

The reality star proved that she is slowly but surely getting back into her social media groove with a new feed featuring saturated colors and a more minimalistic aesthetic in the new year with her recent family photos, and her shot of the rapper follows in this style, but offers a hint of the glam Kim K we know and love.

"[H]e always has my back," the mom-of-two cheekily captioned her post, which appears to show the "Famous" hitmaker either examining her famous booty or her footwear as she models a pair of laced-up mid-calf tan booties in an open doorway. The 36-year-old is dressed in all white while her husband sports a white hoodie, a black baseball cap and shorts, and a gold chain.

he always has my back 😜

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Could this be a sneak peek at West's new Yeezy line? We'll be staying tuned!

