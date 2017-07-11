Kim Kardashian West Tops Off a Transparent Bra with a Blazer

X
Shop This Post
by: Alexandra Whittaker
July 11, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Leave it to Kim Kardashian West to wear a show-stopping look while out at a casual dinner.

On Monday the reality star and business mogul stepped out in N.Y.C. in an outfit that left little to the imagination. For the outing, Kardashian West wore a very thin see-through Gucci bra under a black blazer.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

She matched the look with an unconventional pair of blue velvet leggings and clear heels that provided a balance of business and casual.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West “Shrunk” Her Body

BACKGRID

The outfit isn't the first jaw-dropping look that Kardashian West has worn out. She has a history of giving off "sheer nipple vibes" in many of her fashion choices, from going braless while out running errands to wearing jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West Is Being “Mommy Shamed” for Posting a Pic Her Son in a Car Seat

Clearly, when Kardashian West goes out eat, she doesn't skimp on the "wow" outfits.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[BLANK_AUDIO] [MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top