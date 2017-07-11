Kim Kardashian West Tops Off a Transparent Bra with a Blazer

Leave it to Kim Kardashian West to wear a show-stopping look while out at a casual dinner.

On Monday the reality star and business mogul stepped out in N.Y.C. in an outfit that left little to the imagination. For the outing, Kardashian West wore a very thin see-through Gucci bra under a black blazer.

She matched the look with an unconventional pair of blue velvet leggings and clear heels that provided a balance of business and casual.

The outfit isn't the first jaw-dropping look that Kardashian West has worn out. She has a history of giving off "sheer nipple vibes" in many of her fashion choices, from going braless while out running errands to wearing jaw-dropping red carpet looks.

Clearly, when Kardashian West goes out eat, she doesn't skimp on the "wow" outfits.