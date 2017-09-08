Kim Kardashian West's Crop Top Look Is a Wardrobe Malfunction Waiting to Happen

Kim Kardashian West’s New York Fashion Week style has always been top-notch, but this season she’s surprised us by putting a new spin on her typically provocative wardrobe.

The E! reality star kicked her current sartorial chapter into high gear on Wednesday when she debuted silver hair.

Then Kardashian made it clear that her gasp-inducing reign wasn’t likely to end anytime soon when she arrived at the Tom Ford show on Wednesday evening in a strapless latex maxidress.

Since then, the contemporary icon has succeeded in outdoing herself with each consecutive outfit.

The latest from Kim’s couture oeuvre? Well, it must be seen to be believed. The social media force stepped out in N.Y.C. on Friday in a cropped black button-up top (unbuttoned to the point of posing a major wardrobe malfunction), a skintight white miniskirt, and a pair of transparent sandals (shop a similar look here).

BACKGRID

The mother of two accessorized with a large suede Miu Miu fanny pack and black sunglasses, her platinum locks pulled into a low bun at the nape of her neck.

KWEEEEN.