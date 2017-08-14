Kim Kardashian West Pokes Fun of Her Crying Face in Cute Instagram with Niece Dream

by: Jennifer Davis
August 14, 2017 @ 5:00 PM

Dream Kardashian may not even be a year old yet, but she is already teaching her aunt Kim Kardashian West a thing or two. Today, Kim took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the two of them, in which the reality star is smiling and her niece is crying.

While you may not think that this makes for a great photo opp, surprisingly it is. Despite her tears, Dream still looks pretty darn cute in floral dress and matching bonnet, and as Kim points out in her caption, she's a pretty crier "Even her cry face is pretty! I'm gonna take notes!" Kim wrote alongside the photo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXyR1PHF1Dy/?taken-by=kimkardashian

Even her cry face is pretty! I'm gonna take notes!

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

The caption is a direct and funny reference to Kim's hilarious and not-so-flattering crying face, which has launched a thousand memes. In case you need a refresher, we'll leave this GIF here for you.

via GIPHY

It's always funny when she pokes fun of herself on Instagram—Kim, she's just like us!

