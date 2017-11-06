Inside Kim Kardashian's Strict Diet and Exercise Plan 

Alexandra Whittaker
Nov 06, 2017 @ 5:00 pm

In case you hadn't heard, the Kardashian family works out a lot. Khloé Kardashian even had her own show specifically revolving around exercise, Revenge Body, and the sisters can frequently be seen training on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Even though fans have gotten more than a sneak peek into their fitness routines, there is still a lot to learn, and body builder and trainer Melissa Alcantara is happy to teach.

Alcantara made an appearance on Sunday night's episode of KUWTK where she met Kim Kardashian West after the reality star discovered her Instagram.

"I'm going to start a really crazy diet. I was looking on Instagram and this body builder popped up on my page and she had gained 70 pounds in her pregnancy. Her kid's like 6 now. She is like ripped," Kim said.

"Melissa is a trainer I found. She's super inspiring to me and I really want to meet up with her and she if she could train me. She could help direct my food and really get me on an amazing path ... If I was 10 percent like her it would be life-changing. Like my whole arms and back. It's mostly food. I gotta have this lifestyle. I gotta try."

Luckily for Kim, Alcantara was happy to oblige, and along the way, the body builder revealed her diet and exercise mantras that she has passed to Kardashian West.

Alcantara credits portion control, "making food simple," and eating "fresh and good" as her key dietary philosophies.

And as for the workouts?

"It's a mix. I like low-intensity interval training. I have high-intensity and then weight training," she said. When she and Kim worked out together on the show, they did everything from lunges with weights to squats to rope workouts.

Check out more pictures from Alcantara's Instagram that grabbed Kardashian West's attention in the first place below.

#Flashback to being pregnant in the summer and watching all the hot babes walk by in their crop tops while I ate Dunkin' Donuts and wished my body wasn't taken over by my mini Alien lol 😂. Not all pregnancies are the same, mine was hard af, I was always sick, hungry and just wanted my normal body back lol, I felt hijacked!!! I thought I'd never get my pre-pregnancy body back. Turns out I achieved an even better body. There's hope ladies, you just gotta work for what you want. I just hope I can do it again. And no, I'm not preggo, not that I know of at least lol. P.S. I don't walk around in my competition body all the time, just want to show you what the body is capable of ☺️ : : : #fitmom #fitfam #fitspo #family #abs #fit #fitlife #fitnessmotivation #beforeandafter #transformation #weightlossjourney #bodybuilding #bodytransformation #inspire #fattofit #goals #bodygoals #love #weightloss #fbf #flex #flexibledieting #leangains #lean

I'm just taking it one leg day at a time 🙄! I have terrible genetics when it comes to legs/glutes, all sorts of shit runs in my family, cellulite, varicose veins, droopy butt 🤣😩 (if that's not an actual thing they should make it a thing) I work so hard and I get so frustrated sometimes, like WTF man gimme a damn break! Like how long is gonna take to get these instagram legs 😜 What I do know is I gotta stay consistent, patient and just keep keeping on! I'm thinking 2 more years and they'll be in a good place. **set realistic goals and go for it, it'll come : : : #realtalk #results #bootygainz #legday #legs #truth #consistency #patience #fridayfeeling #flexfriday #fitgirl #fitmom #fitness #fitnessmotivation #weightloss #fitspo #fitfam #gymlife #weightlifting #bodybuilding #bootybuilding #butt #bootygoals #bodygoals

I don't have big boobs. I have stretch marks on my butt and thighs and I have spider veins on my legs but I've never felt more comfortable in my skin as I do now. I know that I do everything I can to take care of myself inside and out and that's beautiful even without the big butt and boobs. I used to only see those things; the outside. I never cared about the inside. Being #healthy makes you feel #beautiful, happy, accomplished, energized so you exude that, people around see it and feel it, it is contagious. Feel good in your skin. Your body keeps an accurate journal regardless of what you write down. : : : #takecareofyourself #behappy #behealthy #healthy #fit #love #loveyourself #bodies #naked #fbf #fitgirl #fitmom #momsofinstagram #nude #curlygirl #naturalhair #natty #abs #photography #fitness #flashbackfriday #physique #bootybootybooty #sheisfitig

