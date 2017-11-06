Inside Kim Kardashian's Strict Diet and Exercise Plan 

In case you hadn't heard, the Kardashian family works out a lot. Khloé Kardashian even had her own show specifically revolving around exercise, Revenge Body, and the sisters can frequently be seen training on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Even though fans have gotten more than a sneak peek into their fitness routines, there is still a lot to learn, and body builder and trainer Melissa Alcantara is happy to teach.

Alcantara made an appearance on Sunday night's episode of KUWTK where she met Kim Kardashian West after the reality star discovered her Instagram.

"I'm going to start a really crazy diet. I was looking on Instagram and this body builder popped up on my page and she had gained 70 pounds in her pregnancy. Her kid's like 6 now. She is like ripped," Kim said.

"Melissa is a trainer I found. She's super inspiring to me and I really want to meet up with her and she if she could train me. She could help direct my food and really get me on an amazing path ... If I was 10 percent like her it would be life-changing. Like my whole arms and back. It's mostly food. I gotta have this lifestyle. I gotta try."

Luckily for Kim, Alcantara was happy to oblige, and along the way, the body builder revealed her diet and exercise mantras that she has passed to Kardashian West.

Gotham/Getty

Alcantara credits portion control, "making food simple," and eating "fresh and good" as her key dietary philosophies.

And as for the workouts?

"It's a mix. I like low-intensity interval training. I have high-intensity and then weight training," she said. When she and Kim worked out together on the show, they did everything from lunges with weights to squats to rope workouts.

Check out more pictures from Alcantara's Instagram that grabbed Kardashian West's attention in the first place below.