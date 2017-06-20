Kim Kardashian West "Shrunk"Her Body By Eating More of This

All hope is not lost for croissant lovers. This just in: Kim Kardashian West claims that cutting out carbohydrates entirely can sabotage a diet.

The newly minted fidget-spinner designer appeared on The View earlier this week to spill all the tea. That included opening up about how she got in such good shape that when she shot back tequila in a Chanel bikini, we came that much closer to world peace. But seriously: the mom of two looks flippin' fantastic these days.

So, how did she do it? "I definitely think that you have to do the work, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said. For the past three weeks, Kardashian West has been waking up before 6 a.m. to work out with a "bodybuilder girl" she found on social media. She's also changed up her diet.

"I think I was eating less, thinking I'm not going to eat this—I mean, the obvious things like sugar and stuff like that," she revealed of her previous eating regime. "But I was eating absolutely no carbs—or trying to—and that's really hard for me...I just wasn't eating properly." The star's new trainer has worked with her to fix that, and has added healthy carbs and veggies back into her diet.

Now that those items are back on the table (no pun intended), "in just a few weeks I see my body tightening up. I've shrunk and come into place," Kardashian West shared.

We're willing to give whatever Kim's having a go. And in the meantime, we won't even have to wait a few weeks to get our hands on another piece of the stunner's signature style: Her cream contour kit launches tomorrow, people!