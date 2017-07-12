Kim Kardashian Made a Hilarious Video Response to That Cocaine Claim

You guys, Kim Kardashian West is not doing drugs and leaving the evidence on the counter for her followers to see.
The mother of two was quick to defend herself on Tuesday when a Twitter user claimed to see lines of cocaine in the background of a Snapchat video she posted to the platform.
“I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop,” Kardashian West wrote.
After issuing her statement, the reality star had a hilarious realization about the “white powder” on the counter. It wasn’t cocaine, candy, or a powder at all: It was simply the pattern of the marble table!
“OMG you guys!!! Check my snapchats or insta stories I'm crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time!” the 36-year-old tweeted on Tuesday night.
