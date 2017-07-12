Kim Kardashian Made a Hilarious Video Response to That Cocaine Claim

You guys, Kim Kardashian West is not doing drugs and leaving the evidence on the counter for her followers to see.

The mother of two was quick to defend herself on Tuesday when a Twitter user claimed to see lines of cocaine in the background of a Snapchat video she posted to the platform.

“I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop,” Kardashian West wrote.

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/884823842119712769? I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

After issuing her statement, the reality star had a hilarious realization about the “white powder” on the counter. It wasn’t cocaine, candy, or a powder at all: It was simply the pattern of the marble table!

“OMG you guys!!! Check my snapchats or insta stories I'm crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time!” the 36-year-old tweeted on Tuesday night.

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/884974271151443968 OMG you guys!!! Check my snap chats or insta stories I'm crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

The video elicited hilarious responses on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/dfarella/status/884976173272506369 I too often mix up my pixie stix with my marble tables — Dylan Farella (@dfarella) July 12, 2017

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/884988105492746241 god dammit kimberly — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 12, 2017

https://twitter.com/abcdedgar/status/884978885380759552 Kim lemme trade you candy for yeezys — Edgar Alvarez (@abcdedgar) July 12, 2017

https://twitter.com/J4CKMULL/status/885031742054309891 Marble yeezy confirmed — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) July 12, 2017