Kim Kardashian Made a Hilarious Video Response to That Cocaine Claim

X
by: Isabel Jones
July 12, 2017 @ 1:30 PM

You guys, Kim Kardashian West is not doing drugs and leaving the evidence on the counter for her followers to see.

The mother of two was quick to defend herself on Tuesday when a Twitter user claimed to see lines of cocaine in the background of a Snapchat video she posted to the platform.

“I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop,” Kardashian West wrote.

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/884823842119712769?

After issuing her statement, the reality star had a hilarious realization about the “white powder” on the counter. It wasn’t cocaine, candy, or a powder at all: It was simply the pattern of the marble table!

“OMG you guys!!! Check my snapchats or insta stories I'm crying!!! That was not candy on my table! The table was marble this whole time!” the 36-year-old tweeted on Tuesday night.

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/884974271151443968

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/884975329705676800

The video elicited hilarious responses on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/dfarella/status/884976173272506369

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/884988105492746241

https://twitter.com/abcdedgar/status/884978885380759552

https://twitter.com/J4CKMULL/status/885031742054309891

https://twitter.com/Drebae_/status/885012262670528512

