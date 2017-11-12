Kim Kardashian West Threw Herself the Most Extravagant Cherry Blossom Baby Shower

The "Tea for Three" theme for Kim Kardashian West's baby shower may have sounded quaint and simple, but the event was anything but. On Saturday, the reality TV star hosted a show-stopping party to celebrate her third child, and it took place in a magical indoor cherry blossom forest.

Kardashian and hubby Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate, and their closest friends and family gathered together yesterday to throw the mom-to-be a baby shower to remember. Among the attendees were Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, North West, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, Chrissy Teigen, Jordyn Woods, Larsa Pippen, and many, many more.

Kim’s Baby Shower yesterday! #kimkardashian #khloekardashian #krisjenner A post shared by KuwtKardashians and Jenners (@kuwtkjen) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:00am PST

If you think the guest list is impressive, just wait until you see the decor. In true Kardashian style, Kim went all-out with her cherry blossom theme, bringing in dozens of beautiful, blooming plants to adorn the entrance and hall where the "tea" took place.

Baby Shower # 3 🍼 🎊 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

Baby Shower # 3 Deco 🎀🦋 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:58pm PST

The setting was truly magical, and many guests couldn't resist taking a few Insta pics with the lovely pink trees.

💜 Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three 💜 #KKW A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

Most beautiful way to celebrate baby # 3 @kimkardashian 💓 A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:29pm PST

🌸 A post shared by Tracy Nguyen Romulus (@tracyromulus) on Nov 11, 2017 at 7:23pm PST

Cherry Blossom one of the prettiest showers congrats @kimkardashian on baby #3 A post shared by Hrush Achemyan (@styledbyhrush) on Nov 11, 2017 at 6:17pm PST

There was another special surprise at the baby shower, too! Kardashian brought along samples of her upcoming KKW fragrances as party favors. No surprise that Chrissy Teigen was all about that life, spritzing the fragrances on Snapchat.

Baby Shower # 3 🎊🍼 #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Nov 11, 2017 at 9:46pm PST

This was one impressive fete, and we can't wait to see what the Kardashians do for their next baby shower—who will be next though, Kylie or Khloe?