Kim Kardashian Channels Her Own Wedding Day Look in Sheer Givenchy

It's been almost three years since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot at a lavish Forte di Belvedere ceremony in Florence, Italy, and now it looks like the reality star has wedding bells—more specifically the stunning Givenchy creation she wore—on the brain.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday evening while getting ready, the social media mogul teased a daring appearance later that night at the third annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Sunset Tower Hotel, and to say her gorgeous resulting look did not disappoint is an understatement.

"I think seeing this pic is a sign. Maybe I will wear @givenchy tonight," the mom-of-two mused as she shared a photo of her 2014 wedding gown and polled her followers on going fancy or casual for the evening's festivities.

Ultimately choosing to dress to the nines, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wowed in a sheer white Givenchy number, which featured a cream bodysuit overlaid with a romantic gauze skirt, matching long sleeves, and a mock turtleneck. Beaded embellishments along the bodice and full body pearl-like detailing took Kim's wedding-inspired look to the next level.

Kardashian also opted for a welcome departure from her extensions with a chic new hairstyle, debuting the sleekest of lobs and playing up her features with her signature smokey eyes and contour.

Sorry Kanye, looks like Kim already has her favorite designer down on lock!