Kim Kardashian West Styles Her Camo in the Most Kardashian Way Possible

Kim Kardashian West continues to live up to her status as a vanguard trendsetter with her latest camo look.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians beauty, who, in the past, has strutted her stuff with sartorial experiments, like gym shorts and sweats with heels, gave us early aughts flashbacks. As the star stepped out with her sister Kendall Jenner in New York City, she somehow transformed basic camouflage shorts into a glamorous off-duty look.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

And the reality star styled the army print in the most Kar-Jenner way possible by sporting the cut-off crops with a sheer black body suit—a must-have basic in the family—and crystal-embossed sandals. She continued to elevate the traditionally casual motif with delicate gold pendants and oversize Versace shades.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian West's New Favorite Trend Is Wearing a Bra as a Shirt

Smoky eyes, sleek locks, and a sculpted contour completed her battle-ready look in the Big Apple. Perhaps, dodging the paparazzi was the day's mission?