Kim Kardashian West Calls Out Publication for Calling Kris Jenner “Chubby”

Kim Kardashian West is standing up for her mom. The reality star took to Twitter on Tuesday to defend momager Kris Jenner against an unflattering (and untrue) headline.

Kardashian West shared a Daily Mail story that read, “Chubby-faced 22-year-old Kris Jenner models in never-before-seen shots.” In the gorgeous modeling shots, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch looks confident and radiant—and in our opinion, a lot like her daughters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Chubby really? That’s the headline? How about beautiful, youthful, stunning?!?! https://t.co/xqxlK6LWuo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 9, 2018

“Chubby really? That’s the headline? How about beautiful, youthful, stunning?!?!” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter. Any of those adjectives would certainly hold true.

This beautiful, youthful, stunning star certainly raised her daughters to stand up for what they believe in.