This Pool Float Shaped Like Kim Kardashian's Butt Could Be 2017’s Swan

Kim Kardashian West just dropped the newest line of Kimoji merch, and you’re going to LOL at these hilarious products. The drop includes phone cases covered with her crying face, “Still drunk from yesterday” flasks, “I’m on the list” camper hats, and a pool float that is in the shape of Kardashian West’s butt.

Yes, KKW is selling floats that look like her butt for $98. In case you need any further proof that these are going to be 2017’s version of the swan float, the first launch has already sold out, and the preorder will ship in June—just in time for summer.

If you can’t wait two months for your shipment of Kimoji merch, plenty of hilarious items, like this “Lit” bandana ($20) and tie-dye iPhone case ($28) are still available, and will ship in one week, according to her site.

We can’t confirm that this “I’m on this list” hat ($38) will get you into the V.I.P. room at Catch, but it’s worth a shot.

Try as you might, you can’t deny that Mrs. West is a brilliant businesswoman.