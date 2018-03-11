Kim Kardashian West Brings Back Her OG Brown Hair

After a series of bold, trendsetting beauty transformations, Kim Kardashian West has finally returned back to where she started.

The 37-year-old reality TV star has been a hair chameleon since last summer, periodically reinventing her look to keep fans on their toes. First it was long, luscious platinum blonde waves, which even inspired momager Kris Jenner to go to the opposite side of the color spectrum!

Over the holidays, Kardashian sported the same light hair color in a trendy blunt lob before adopting her controversial "Bo Derek" braids. In late February, the KKW Beauty founder announced that she was officially "over" her blonde hair, sparking anticipation for what might be next.

I can’t even tell you how over my blonde hair I am! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 24, 2018

In a fun turn of events, Kardashian opted for a bright, colorful hairstyle before her recent trip to Japan, dying her long locks bright pink. Many fans speculated that it was just a wig, but the mother of three shot down those rumors, writing on social media that it was real.

"Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink," Kardashian explained on her website following the reveal of her bubblegum hair. "[Hair stylist] Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it! Since my hair is blond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!"

"North absolutely loves it!" she continued. "She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair."

🌪 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 1, 2018 at 9:02pm PST

All journeys must come to an end, unfortunately.

On Saturday, Kardashian took to Snapchat to show fans that "she's back," debuting chocolate brown strands, as she headed to sister Khloé Kardashian's baby shower. While perhaps not as exciting as rainbow-colored hair, you can't deny she looks beautiful with her original color.

These beauty transformations have been a wild, unpredictable ride, and we've loved every minute of it. Who wants to take bets on what the social media queen does next to shake up her look?