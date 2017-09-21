These Are Kim Kardashian West’s Brattiest Moments Ever

Depending who you ask, Kim Kardashian West has transformed into a mature and well-spoken star that uses her celebrity for good. She speaks out against mom-shaming. She teaches the world about surrogacy. And she's outspoken about her stance on gun violence.

But that wasn’t always the case.

Over the past decade on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, we’ve seen the mother of two get sassy on camera and reveal just how bratty she can be. An excellent example? That time she yelled at Khloé, claiming her sister was jealous of her Bentley. Exhibit A:

https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/910917224877232128 My brattiest moments on @KUWTK! I cringe when I watch these! See them all here: https://t.co/f4pEdLVfgO pic.twitter.com/t2UOGw6z0B — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 21, 2017

“I cringe when I watch these”!” she wrote on Twitter alongside the clip. In honor of the 10th anniversary of Keeping Up with the Kardashians (the special airs this Sunday, Sept. 24, on E!), the reality star and entrepreneur compiled her brattiest moments ever.

Scroll down to relive the highlights—and head to kimkardashianwest.com and Kardashian West's app to watch them all unfold.

Refusing to Share Clothes with Kourtney

Does Kim K. like to let her sisters borrow her clothes? Nope. Once, she asked Kourtney over dinner: “So what events do you have coming up this week, Kourt? What are you going to?” Only later she added, "I just want to know so I can lock up my closet."

Arguing with Rob

“You’re a d—. You have no manners. You’re being an ass—.”

Demanding the Best Suite at The Setai

“I’m not going if I’m not having a suite at The Setai. I want the $2,500 room. They need to get that room. That room needs to magically become available for me because I’ve asked for it for a month ago,” she told Kris.

Complaining That Khloé Woke Her Up Too Early

“I hate my sister. I never want to look at their ugly faces again,” she said over the phone. Later, she sent Khloé an email about the incident. “How effing dare you Khloé. You’ve crossed a major line with me. This s— is not OK. You dumb, evil, little effing troll,” Khloé read aloud.

Telling Kourtney She’s Responsible for Her Success

“Buy her a f—ing pair of shoes? All the s— I’ve done for her? I’m not buying her a f—ing pair of shoes, I bought her a f—ing career.”