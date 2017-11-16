Kim Kardashian West Put a Nearly Naked Twist on One of Khloé’s Maternity Looks

How closely do the Kardashian sisters monitor each other’s wardrobes? Apparently, they’re eagle-eyed when it comes to style.

The latest example comes from none other than Kim Kardashian West, who stepped out on Wednesday in L.A. in one of her sexiest looks to date. Of course, it's not a huge surprise that the mom of three wore a racy look.

She paired Spandex biker shorts with a intentionally oversize blazer that delivered a lot of sideboob, courtesy of a bra-free styling decision. Her pulled-back bun plus the dangling gold chain matched her nude pumps, too.

Charley Gallay/Getty

However, we couldn’t help but notice one thing: Kim stole Khloé’s look!

Earlier this week, Khloé Kardashian headed to a dinner in support of Kim’s new fragrance and put her baby bump on full display. She wore biker shorts and—you guessed it—an oversize blazer. And while the blazer was slightly different, these two looks are essentially the same.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

So who wore it better? We think both pulled it off excellently.