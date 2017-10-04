Kim Kardashian West Puts Body-Shamers on Blast After Discovering Unflattering Bikini Photos

The spotlight never dims for Kim Kardashian West.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star is caught off guard when she finds unflattering bikini photos of herself surfacing online while celebrating Kourtney's birthday on vacation in Mexico.

“Oh my god!” Kardashian West exclaims when she catches a glimpse of the beachside photos. “I don’t get it! Like I literally don’t look like this.”

In a later confessional, the mother of two expresses her frustration with the paparazzi, telling the camera, “I’m already having this anxiety attack over security and I’m already just on high alert, and now paparazzi’s found us.”

“Just the scrutiny we get all the time—we try to avoid that,” Kim explained. “So I thought OK, I’m going on a private vacation, not posting. I’m doing all the steps to try to be as private and discreet as possible, and then you take pictures, and if they’re not perfect, people just body-shame you and criticize you. And for people to think that’s OK is so frustrating.”

We feel ya, Kim! The Kardashian life is not all glitz and glam and complimentary Yeezy products. Being followed and critiqued 24/7 can take a serious toll on your self-esteem.

Let Kim live!