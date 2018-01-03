Kim Kardashian West Matches Her Icy Blue Hair to Her Spandex Bike Shorts

Kim Kardashian West is all about monochromatic dressing, and lately that even applies to the color of her hair. The reality star, who is currently rocking an icy blue lob, was spotted out in Calabasas, Calif., on Tuesday night in a singularly matchy-matchy look.

Kardashian West wore a hoodie and spandex bike shorts in the same exact light blue shade while out for a business meeting. She paired the monochromatic look with high white socks and sneakers from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy line. See more of her best street style looks in our gallery.

The reality star matched her icy blue hair to her hoodie and bike shorts while out in Calabasas, Calif. High socks and Yeezy sneakers completed her athleisure look. Splash News

While we’re digging this icy hue on the star, Kardashian West has hinted that it may not stick around for long. On Jan. 1, she shared a throwback photo of herself with brown wavy hair, leading us to think she might be missing her natural hue. “Dark hair for the new year?” she wrote in the caption, hinting that she could soon make another major hair change for 2018.

Dark hair for the new year? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 1, 2018 at 11:15am PST

Kardashian West was spotted out on Tuesday after opening up about her son Saint’s scary health battle on Instagram. “My precious baby boy is so strong! After spending three nights in the hospital & seeing my baby get multiple IV’s and hooked up to oxygen machines, our end of year was challenging. Pneumonia is so scary,” she wrote.

We’re happy that the 2-year-old is home and feeling better.