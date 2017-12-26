Kim Kardashian West's New Hair Color Is So Unexpected 

One of the biggest takeaways from 2017? Matching is always a good idea—whether it's your eye makeup to your lipstick, or in the case of Kim Kardashian West, your hair to your outfit.

West just proved that even though the year is almost over, the monochromatic trend isn't going anywhere. In fact, she took it to the next level by updating her platinum blonde hair to an icey gray-blue shade and pairing it with a tonal outfit that included a blue crop top, sweats, and jacket.

Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, who first took the celeb platinum blonde, shared the street style-esque photo of West with her new look on Instagram on Christmas Eve. He also trimmed her long bob, leaving the ends sharp and blunt.

Whether or not West will stick with this unexpected hair color into the new year or the shade is simply the magic of camera lighting, she had a blue Christmas indeed.