Kim Kardashian Can't Stop Wearing the Color Blue This Year

Keeping up with Kim Kardashian West has been pretty simple in the new year—she’s keeping her look monochromatic, more specifically in shades of blue (perhaps her visit with J.Lo inspired her … ?).

After debuting her icy baby blue lob in late December (while wearing all blue, mind you), the 37-year-old icon stepped out in a coordinating sweatshirt and spandex shorts of the same hue.

On Thursday, Kim maintained her cool, monochromatic streak, but shook things up a bit by opting for a darker shade, stepping out at a gas station in Los Angeles on Thursday in a blue-gray top, matching pants with a flexible waistband, a cozy coat with fur-lined lapels, and a pair of pristine white booties (shop a similar look here).

Complemented by her ensemble, Kardashian West’s tinted locks were accessory enough, paired only with a simple gold chain. The known sugar fiend clutched a lollipop in her right hand.

Splash News

If you’re ever worried about being overdressed, allow gas station Kim to calm your nerves.